Fall arrives with warm temps

We finally have some relief from the hot 90s as temperatures today cooled into the 70s. Your Friday is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine, some wind and highs again in the 70s.

Fall officially arrives on Saturday morning. Unfortunately, we are going to warm back into the middle 80s on both Saturday & Sunday. But, it will be sunny, breezy and dry which is great for getting outside. And, it'll be another great weekend for viewing the changing Fall colors in the Colorado mountains.

We have a cold front coming on Monday into Tuesday which will bring some rain showers back to the Front Range & Denver. It will also dip temperatures into the 60s for a couple of days. The rest of next week looks very seasonal with pleasant low 70s and tons of sunshine to enjoy!

