Failed locations on Restaurant Report Card have temperature issues that can make you sick

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Hearth and Dram

The downtown Denver restaurant scored 10 critical violations in August. Among the issues:

Employee put lemon in water with bare hands

No sanitizing solution

Potatoes tossed, held at wrong temperature

Worker washed hands for less than 20 seconds



The restaurant’s public relations firm said they scheduled a restaurant wide meeting and sent the following written comment:

“Hearth & Dram takes the health and safety of its guests very seriously. While we regret that any violations took place, more than half were corrected on the spot and the remaining issues have been addressed. Immediately following the inspection, Hearth & Dram implemented a self-inspection process, and made the necessary changes to ensure the violations do not occur again.”

Hearth and Dram is located at 1801 Wewatta Street.

Thai Chili & Sushi

We featured Thai Chili & Sushi for being the most fined restaurant last year. This time they failed their August inspection with nine critical violations. The mistakes included:

Wet wiping cloths measured zero chlorine

Raw pork dripping blood on cabbage and corn

Tub of fried chicken tossed, held at wrong temperature

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped in. FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked, “Were you able to fix the problem with the raw pork dripping blood on the cabbage and corn?”

The owner showed us their follow up inspection which they passed.

Thai Chili & Sushi is located at 16221 East 40th Avenue in Denver.

Milk Roll

The “A” goes to Milk Roll on East Colfax in Denver for two inspections without critical violations.

Owner Mary Nguyen said, “We do a lot with training, so we train our employees on cleanliness and everything is transparent. We want everything to be very clean. I wouldn’t say it’s easy or it’s hard we just try to keep up with our standards.”

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

