Storms move out, cooler temperatures move into Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Storms moved out of the Denver metro area overnight Thursday.

Expect morning drizzle across Denver and the Front Range on Thursday, then clearing skies by lunch and sunshine into the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to cool after a record nine-day stretch of highs in the 90s. High temperatures will be about 78 degrees on Thursday.

The mountains can expect morning rain and snow, then clearing skies and sunshine with highs of 55 to 65 degrees.

It will be dry and sunny on Friday with a high of 75 degrees.

The weekend will also be dry and sunny with highs low to mid-80s.

The autumnal equinox happens at 7:54 p.m. Saturday.

A cold front arrives sometime between Monday and Tuesday with a drop in temperatures and a chance for rain showers. Highs will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.