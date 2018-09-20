Castle Rock’s ‘Rock Watch’ program wants to partner with surveillance camera owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The Castle Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping crime by partnering with business owners and residents with surveillance cameras.

The program, Rock Watch, asks surveillance camera owners to register their cameras with the police department to help investigators speed up the investigation if crime occurs near a camera.

When police believe a registered camera might have caught an act, they will ask to review the recordings and could use it as evidence in court.

"The benefit is they don't have to go out and individually knock on everyone's door," police spokesman Joe Cybert said. "People may be home, may not be home, depending on the time of day.

"And it really helps us with isolating that core group of residents or businesses that have video or could possible have video to help us."

The service is voluntary and the city says all registered information will be kept confidential.

"It is important to reiterate that this is a voluntary, opt-in program where we are asking the community to simply give your contact information and if you have cameras, what direction they point so we know you may have video footage," Cybert said.

Police said they will not monitor cameras and will contact residents or business owners if they believe the surveillance camera would help investigate a crime.

Anyone interested in the program can fill out a form on the city’s website.

Police departments teaming up with surveillance camera owners is becoming a growing trend in Colorado.

In the past few months, Brighton and Longmont have implemented similar systems that have been successful.