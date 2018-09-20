Brighton man killed in hit-and-run, police ask for help finding suspect car

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was killed after he was struck by a car while walking in Brighton Wednesday evening, police said.

The Brighton Police Department said around 7:30 p.m., 62-year-old Michael Steven Maes was crossing Bridge Street near 6th Avenue when he was hit by a sedan traveling in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the car did not stop to help. The car is believed to be a light-colored (possibly white) sedan with heavy damage to the front end, hood and windshield.

Maes was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the vehicle (or its driver) is asked to call 303-655-8740.