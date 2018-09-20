Big game for little boy battling muscular dystrophy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFAT COUNTY — Craig Middle School’s 8th grade football team, ‘The Bulldogs’, played off against their long-time rivals, Steamboat Springs this week, in what’s being considered one of the most memorable games to ever take place in northwest Colorado.

For the team’s honorary captain, JP Price, it was an extra special night.

“We’re here to support this young man and to show him what it’s all about,” said the team’s coach, Tony Maneotis.

JP is bound to a wheelchair. The 13-year-old has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

His dream, according to his coach, has always been to score a touchdown.

“We’re going to let him run for his victory touchdown,” Maneotis said with excitement.

The move came as a surprise to JP, who had no clue of the plan.

Both Craig and Steamboat Springs conspired to make it happen.

The end result: a little boy with a big smile — who watched as his dream came true.

A dream made possible by a loving community.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help JP and his family pay for some of his medical care.

Select ‘play’ on the video above to watch Kevin Torres’ report and the reaction from JP and his fellow teammates.