Bear sightings increase in Boulder as hibernation nears

BOULDER, Colo. -- Police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are keeping a close eye on a bear wandering through the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

It's the latest in a series of bear sightings in Boulder over the past 24 hours.

The bear was seen in a tree behind Fiske Planetarium. School officials asked that people avoid the area.

A mom and two cubs were spotted in a tree near Flatirons Elementary School on the west side of the city on Wednesday morning.

The school was placed on lockout after the reported sighting. It's the third time in the past two weeks the school was placed on lockout because of bear activity.

Experts say this is the time of the season the bears are on the move and getting ready to hibernate.

"When the bears are foraging, looking for food, the risk reward level fluctuates," said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "This time of year, they will take risks being around people, to get into the food that they need to prepare themselves for winter."

Bears will eat for 20 hours a day, consuming 20,000 calories.

"There’s a lot of fruit in the area they are feeding on, packing on the pounds," Clay said. "They're doing bear things so we are just trying to mitigate it so there is no conflict.”

The bears so far have not caused any trouble, eating berries for the most part.