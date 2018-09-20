Armed and dangerous man sought in Brighton homicide of woman

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man believed to be armed and dangerous is being sought for questioning in a homicide early Thursday morning, the Brighton Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Eastgate Village mobile home park at 3060 E. Bridge St. about 4:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s was dead and a possible suspect in the homicide had left the scene.

Police said they are searching for 33-year-old Ryan Johnson of Brighton.

He’s described as being 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows his whereabouts should call 911.