DENVER -- Ancestry.com has completed 10 million DNA tests. The company has 3 million paying subscribers and said it has connected 11 billion people.

But some of those connections might not be as close as once thought.

That's because this week those 10 million users are getting updates from Ancestry.com on their ethnic profiles.

The company said it is using a new algorithm and has more samples so that should make it more accurate.

But not everyone is pleased.