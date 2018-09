Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A woman was rescued after falling more than 12 feet down a grate near the State Capitol late Tuesday night.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. near East 14th Avenue and Sherman Street.

A stretch of Sherman Street was lined with fire trucks assisting the woman, who has not been identified.

She was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol will investigate the incident because it happened near the State Capitol.