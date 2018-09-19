Take Control of Your Financial Worries with FREE Educational Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please join the celebration of the 4th annual Colorado Springs American Warrior Initiative.

About the Warrior Initiative

The American Warrior Initiative, inspiring and educating Americans on the importance of giving back to the men and women of the United States military. They have taken this message to over 20,000 real estate agents and other business professionals around the country, at the American Warrior Real Estate Professional (AWREP) Boot Camps, bringing awareness of the challenges facing the men and women who have served in the military when returning from war. They also spearheaded over 50 give-back initiatives for wounded heroes of America. These wounded heroes have been served through mortgage-free housing, business grants, home upgrades, service dogs and more.

