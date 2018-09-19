RTD approves major rate hikes for most rail, bus lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Regional Transportation District approved new fares for most of its rail and bus lines on Tuesday night.

A new discount program for low-income families was also approved.

A one-way ride to or from Denver International Airport on the A Line will increase from $9 to $10.50.

Local fares will jump to $3.40. And regional fares will go to $5.25, up 75 cents.

"I prefer they lower it," commuter Israel Milton-Brewer said. "Nine dollars is a lot, honestly. If I have to pay $10.50 a day, I guess I have to do it."

The low-income fare program will provide a 40 percent discount to households below 185 percent of the federal poverty line. And there will be a 70 percent discount for riders ages 6 to 19 years old.

The rate changes are expected to take effect in January.