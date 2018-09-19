× Report: Maroon 5 to perform at Super Bowl LIII halftime

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 will reportedly headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta next year.

According to Variety and multiple other media reports, the band is set to perform at the halftime show on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

NFL officials have not yet confirmed the report.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” the NFL said in a statement. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Adam Levine and company follows 2018 halftime performer Justin Timberlake. The band is currently touring for its recent album, “Red Pill Blues.”