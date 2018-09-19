Renting? Your landlord may keep your belongings if you die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Whether you rent an apartment or a storage unit, legal experts say it is important to maintain a will or other legal arrangements outlining what will happen to your belongings should anything ever happen to you.

By law, landlords are not allowed to hand any belongings of a deceased person over to any person without proper legal documentation.

The grieving family of Michael Walsh tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers they are unable to retrieve his belongings from his Capitol Hill apartment.

His mother Arlene had traveled from California to settle her son's affairs at great expense, only to learn she had no legal right to his belongings since he was over the age of 18 and had no will.

She tearfully explained to the Problem Solvers by phone, "(this is) so cold, towards a mother that just lost her son just asking for his belongings, I'm not asking for the building."

Attorney Eric. L. Nesbitt tells the Problem Solvers everyone should maintain a will, but renters can also designate who will be able to enter their apartment in their rental agreement, "Leases will have references to who to contact in the case of an emergency so you can bring that in or reference the lease so that the landlord knows they're dealing with someone who has the authority to act on behalf of the deceased person."

Nesbitt explains another option for family members with a lost loved one who did not have a will is a small estate affidavit. Family members may file the document to retrieve belongings if they are valued at less than $66,000.