Puerto Ricans in Colorado help in island’s recovery 1 year after Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday marks one year since a category four hurricane ripped through Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm cause $90 billion worth of damage. According to the Puerto Rican government, 2,975 people lost their lives on the island due to storm-related deaths.

After the powerful storm hit, people from all over the U.S. jumped in to action to help. That includes members of the Denver Community. Today they share a similar message: there is still a lot of work to do to help the island recover.

Juan Padro’s family is from Puerto Rico. Padro lives in Denver where he is a restaurateur. He’s behind several restaurants in the Denver Metro area including Bar Dough, Señor Bear, Highland Tap and Burger and Tap and Burger Sloan’s Lake.

He says after the storm hit he felt he had to do something. In October 2017 he held a fundraiser at Tap and Burger Sloan’s Lake. He says the Denver community was eager to help. Broncos players donated signed items to raise money in an auction. He says Ben Higgins of the Bachelor also helped with the event. In all, the event raised close to $110,000.

Padro teamed up with a world-renown humanitarian, Alison Thompson. They visited the island to help hand out donations and supplies, including small solar powered lanterns.

“I’m happy that we were able to help, and we are not done yet. We have a lot of work to do and I guess that’s what I would like people to understand,” added Padro.

Padro plans to return to the island this October with the group Water for Life to help install water sanitation systems.

Keigh Crespo owns Dos Abuelas Puerto Rican food truck. Crespo was raised in the Bronx but is very proud of her Puerto Rican ties. After the storm, she teamed up with Finns Manor and together they held a donation collection event. Crespo says she was blown away by the response.

They collected food, clothes and solar panels. In April she traveled to the island to deliver the donations to some of the hardest hit areas in the mountains.

She was surprised by how much damage she saw seven months after the storm hit.

“Me being there just in April, and no lights in a main highway, should tell you it was almost as if it was still just two or three months ago,” Crespo added.

Crespo created a non-profit to support people on the island called Dos Abuelas Care. Her goal is to help the agriculture industry that was decimated after Maria.