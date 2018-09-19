× Officials investigating report of bear attack near Golden Gate Canyon State Park

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating reports of a bear attack at Golden Gate Canyon State Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Wildlife officials say it is unknown if there were any injuries. Neighbors tell FOX31 and Channel 2 that they saw a number of law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance.

Officials are investigating around the Coyote Trail trail-head near Highway 46 and Mountain Base Road.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is located just north of Black Hawk.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way and we’re working to find out more.