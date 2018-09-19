No tickets to Great American Beer Festival? No problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – This weekend tens of thousands of people will descend on Denver for one reason: beer.

The Great American Beer Festival kicks off Thursday night at the Colorado Convention Center. The event is both a beer tasting festival as well as a beer competition.

“There are more beers in one place here than you’re ever going to find at any event anywhere in the country. Probably the world,” Steve Kurowski of the Colorado Brewer’s Guild told FOX31.

The annual event will feature more than 800 breweries from across the country. There will be more than 4,000 beers available to sample.

“There’s no way you can try them all,” said Ska Brewing Company co-founder David Thibodeau.

Tickets for the annual festival are still available for Thursday’s session. Friday and Saturday tickets are sold out.

“If you didn’t get a ticket to the Great American Beer Festival you don’t have to worry,” Kurowski said. “Every brewer is going to be doing events.”

Breweries, taprooms and restaurants across Denver cash in on the GABF craze by hosting special releases, tap takeovers, concerts, food pairings and other festival-related events. There will be rare beers available as well as beers from all over the country that aren’t regularly available in Denver.

“There’s no end of things to do this week in Denver surrounding the fest,” Thibodeau said.

Outside events begin on Thursday, September 20 and wrap up on Sunday, September 23. The Great American Beer Festival runs September 20-22.

GABF has a section of its website devoted to events happening outside the gates.