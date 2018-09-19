Morning rain and cooler temperatures for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a day of much needed changes in Colorado weather with highs in the 80s and chances for rain. Rain chances will continue this afternoon and evening along the mountains, Front Range, and northeastern plains.

The northeast plains will see the strongest storms tonight with some hail and gusty winds possible. Rainfall will linger overnight into the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday morning will start off with scattered showers and cloudy skies along the Front Range and plains. High temperatures will only climb to the upper 70s in Denver with drier conditions moving in for the afternoon and evening.

Friday will stay cool into the 70s with dry weather expected. Dry weather sticks around for the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s each day.

Cooler weather moves in next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

