Light rail train crashes into vehicle at Speer and Stout in downtown Denver

DENVER — A light rail train crashed into a vehicle at Speer Boulevard and Stout Street in downtown Denver during the evening commute Wednesday.

Speer was closed at Stout and there were major traffic delays.

An automobile versus a light rail train at northbound Speer at Stout has complicated traffic downtown. Luckily there were no injuries. Expect delays & avoid area if possible. DFD Crews are assisting @DenverPolice & @RideRTD with the investigation for a while longer. #Drivesafe pic.twitter.com/LZgo5cQPnt — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) September 19, 2018

All D, F and H line trains are being routed to Union Station due to an accident near Speer blocking access to Convention Center Station. Please use Union Station to board all southbound D, F, and H lines until further notice — RTD (@RideRTD) September 19, 2018

The car was moved and the train went on its way just before 5 p.m.

We’re working to find out information about how the crash happened.

