Light rail train crashes into vehicle at Speer and Stout in downtown Denver
DENVER — A light rail train crashed into a vehicle at Speer Boulevard and Stout Street in downtown Denver during the evening commute Wednesday.
Speer was closed at Stout and there were major traffic delays.
The car was moved and the train went on its way just before 5 p.m.
We’re working to find out information about how the crash happened.
This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.
