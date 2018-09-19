Homeowners say renovation company stole thousands of dollars from them, left kitchen in ruin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two teachers said they are the latest victims of the scam renovation company, accusing its owner of stealing their money, failing to complete jobs and leaving their kitchen in ruin.

CJ and Amanda Hanna said they spent months researching renovation companies before choosing their neighbor, Andi Champion with Craft Masters Renovations and/or Life Management LLC.

"She said had some like really good deals to offer. She said she could really work with us and really wanted to help us out," said CJ Hanna.

"It's heartbreaking really, you know, somebody comes into your home makes you feel like you can trust them. She had conversations with us about starting a family and her helping us build this dream house," said Amanda Hanna.

The couple said they paid Champion roughly $30,000 for labor and materials. Soon, the Hannas said things started going sideways. The couple said workers started alerted them that Champion was cutting corners and lying.

"She was always making these excuses for everything and why people were against her. But come to find out, she was flat out lying and she wasn’t being truthful. She was doing stuff and cutting corners and she was not being very honest in the work that she was doing," said CJ Hanna.

The Hannas said Champion started avoiding their calls and eventually, stopped communicating entirely. The couple said Champion never delivered any of the materials they paid for upfront. The couple said the tasks that have been "completed" were done poorly and already deteriorating. It's been more than a year since the couple said they've had a usable kitchen -- they said they have to wash dishes in the bathroom sink and shower because there is no sink in their kitchen.

"I want my money back. I want to be done with her and never have to speak to her again and I want to make sure no one ever has to go through what we’ve went through," said CJ Hanna.

The Hannas said they're not Champion's only victims. An October 2017 FOX31 Problem Solver story highlighted Molly Helbig's frustration with Champion and Craft Masters Renovations and/or Life Management LLC. The single mother said she paid Champion $80,000 to remodel her home. She said Champion lied, charging her money for problems that didn't exist. She said Champion failed to complete several major problems around her home. Helbig told the Problem Solvers Wednesday, she had to pay another renovation company to complete the work, and continues to find issues with the Champions work around her home.

Before

The FOX31 Problem Solvers confronted Champion. Champion said "people have been paid back" but failed to provide proof of those payments or elaborate on her plan to help her clients.

The Hannas contacted the District Attorney's Office about Champion. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office confirms its Economic Crimes Unit is investigating.