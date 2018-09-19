× Handmade in Colorado

The 11th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide array of media including metals, paper, glass, fibers, food, fabricated objects, clay, paint, wax, gems, and more. All work sold will be created from both emerging and experienced artisans from Colorado. This event is the designed for Locavores as customers will only find Colorado made items sold by exhibitors that will interact directly with their customers. This event has free admission and some great Local live music. Come support your local artists and craftspeople in their pursuit of creativity made by hand. Experience Live Art, Enjoy Free Live Music from Colorado bands and musicians at the longest running and best festival exclusive to Colorado artists and crafters!

If you miss this one, you can check out the one in Boulder at Central Park on October 6th & 7th.

The Handmade in Colorado Expo on September 21, 22, 23 in Skyline Park in Downtown Denver

Open 11am – 7pm on Friday and Saturday; 11am -6pm on Sunday