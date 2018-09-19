Grilled Tilapia & Early Autumn Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Carl Clark from the Mental Health Center of Denver talks about the mental health benefits of cooking.

Early Autumn Salad

Butter Lettuce or Micro-green mix

Radish Micro-Greens (Could be used on Tilapia as well)

Carrots

Red Beets

Tomatoes

Cucumbers

Vinaigrette

1 Rounded Teaspoon Dijon Mustard

2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

Scant teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Scant ¼ Teaspoon Salt

5 twists of Pepper Mill

Scan ¼ Cup Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

Grilled Tilapia

One 6-ounce tilapia fillet

Pinch ground cumin

Pinch cayenne pepper

Pinch paprika

Pinch kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Heat the grill. Cut the fillet in 1/2 lengthwise. Lightly season the fish with the cumin, cayenne, paprika, and salt. Coat each piece in olive oil and grill, 3 to 4 minutes on each side.