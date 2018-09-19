Grilled Tilapia & Early Autumn Salad

Dr. Carl Clark from the Mental Health Center of Denver talks about the mental health benefits of cooking.
Early Autumn Salad
Butter Lettuce or Micro-green mix
Radish Micro-Greens (Could be used on Tilapia as well)
Carrots
Red Beets
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Vinaigrette
1 Rounded Teaspoon Dijon Mustard
2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
Scant teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Scant ¼ Teaspoon Salt
5 twists of Pepper Mill
Scan ¼ Cup Olive Oil
2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
Grilled Tilapia
One 6-ounce tilapia fillet
Pinch ground cumin
Pinch cayenne pepper
Pinch paprika
Pinch kosher salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
Heat the grill. Cut the fillet in 1/2 lengthwise. Lightly season the fish with the cumin, cayenne, paprika, and salt. Coat each piece in olive oil and grill, 3 to 4 minutes on each side.
