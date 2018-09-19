Grilled Tilapia & Early Autumn Salad

Dr. Carl Clark from the Mental Health Center of Denver talks about the mental health benefits of cooking.

Early Autumn Salad

Butter Lettuce or Micro-green mix

Radish Micro-Greens (Could be used on Tilapia as well)

Carrots

Red Beets

Tomatoes

Cucumbers

 

Vinaigrette

1 Rounded Teaspoon Dijon Mustard

2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

Scant teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Scant ¼ Teaspoon Salt

5 twists of Pepper Mill

Scan ¼ Cup Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

 

Grilled Tilapia

One 6-ounce tilapia fillet

Pinch ground cumin

Pinch cayenne pepper

Pinch paprika

Pinch kosher salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

 

Heat the grill. Cut the fillet in 1/2 lengthwise. Lightly season the fish with the cumin, cayenne, paprika, and salt. Coat each piece in olive oil and grill, 3 to 4 minutes on each side.

 

 

