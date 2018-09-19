FanDuel refuses to pay out $82,000 to man for Broncos win after technical error

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The Broncos win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday nearly made a New Jersey man $82,000.

When Anthony Prince made his bet, he was handed a ticket at incredible 750-1 odds with about a minute left in the game.

FanDuel says that it was an error and the net payout should've been $18.35.

When Brandon McManus kicked the game-winning field goal with 6 seconds left, he went to the counter and was told the bet would not be paid out at the erroneous odds.

Prince said FanDuel offered him $500 and free tickets to three New York Giants games.

FanDuel released a statement saying in part "a small number of bets were made at the erroneous price over an 18 second period. We honored all such bets on the Broncos to win the game at the accurate market price."

David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, wants to know how it happened.

Prince says he plans to hire an attorney.