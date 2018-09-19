Even after hurricane, North Carolina companies can fire employees who can’t make it to work

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman said she lost her power in Hurricane Florence but was still fired for not showing up for a shift at the restaurant where she worked.

Because North Carolina is an at-will employment state, private-sector employees can be fired for any reason — or no reason at all, according to the state Department of Labor.

The exception would be if the employer has an adverse weather policy that employees have signed, WRAL reported.

Barring that, however, a company can demand workers show up if the business is open, even if the governor has declared a state of emergency and has asked people to stay off roads, as has been the case with Hurricane Florence.