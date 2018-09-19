Douglas County Lyft driver missing after heading out for work

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Lyft driver who set out to pick up some rides from his Douglas County home has not been seen for 11 days.

Jeffrey Carter was last seen on Sept. 8 when he stated he was going to pick up some rides, but his app has not been used since his disappearance, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter was last seen wearing green plaid pajama pants and a faded green T-shirt.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Carter drives a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with a red and white fleet license plate TQL490 with Lyft stickers on the front and back of the vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Carter or has information is asked to call Det. Corporal White at 303-814-7056.