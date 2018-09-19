Denver Police Officers Foundation Luncheon – 10/24

Who: Denver Police Officers Foundation

What: Luncheon

When: Wednesday, October 24th from 11:30a – 1p

Where: Denver Athletic Club (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are honored to support the Denver Police Officers Foundation Luncheon. Join anchor Deborah Takahara as she emcees this fantastic event benefiting the Denver Police Officers Foundation.

Join Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen at a luncheon to raise awareness about the mission of the Denver Police Officers Foundation, thank the community, and support the important work of the Foundation. Tickets are $150 per individual and can be purchased in the link below.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

