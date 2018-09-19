Collaborative beer dinner at Euclid Hall – Chipotle Beer Butter Roasted Corn

Roadhouse Brewing Co. announces its participation in the 2018 Great American Beer Festival. From a beer pairing dinner at Euclid Hall, and exclusive release tap takeovers, to activations with their custom branded beer bike + Volkswagen bus, and a late night collaboration of beer cocktails + bites with the recently opened Death & Co, Roadhouse co-founders Colby Cox and chef/restaurateur Gavin Fine of Jackson Hole’s Fine Dining Restaurant Group are eager to offer a taste of Roadhouse Brewery among the annual gathering of world class breweries.
Chipotle Beer Butter Roasted Corn
Courtesy of Gavin Fine, co-founder of Roadhouse Brewing Co.
Chipotle corn
2 cups corn
1 oz butter
¼ cup piquillo peppers, diced
Heavy cream
Scallions, diced
Mix corn, butter and piquillo peppers. Add splash of heavy cream, reduce. Add chipotle butter and diced scallions to taste before serving. Plate mixture at the bottom of the plate before plating pork chop.
Chipotle Beer Butter
1 COLD CAN WILSON IPA ROADHOUSE BREWING CO. BEER
3 ¼ oz unsalted butter softened
pinch of chopped canned chipotle peppers
1 t honey
couple fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
½ t fresh oregano
1 t peeled garlic, minced
dash lime juice