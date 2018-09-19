Collaborative beer dinner at Euclid Hall – Chipotle Beer Butter Roasted Corn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roadhouse Brewing Co. announces its participation in the 2018 Great American Beer Festival. From a beer pairing dinner at Euclid Hall, and exclusive release tap takeovers, to activations with their custom branded beer bike + Volkswagen bus, and a late night collaboration of beer cocktails + bites with the recently opened Death & Co, Roadhouse co-founders Colby Cox and chef/restaurateur Gavin Fine of Jackson Hole’s Fine Dining Restaurant Group are eager to offer a taste of Roadhouse Brewery among the annual gathering of world class breweries.

Chipotle Beer Butter Roasted Corn

Courtesy of Gavin Fine, co-founder of Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Chipotle corn

2 cups corn

1 oz butter

¼ cup piquillo peppers, diced

Heavy cream

Scallions, diced

Mix corn, butter and piquillo peppers. Add splash of heavy cream, reduce. Add chipotle butter and diced scallions to taste before serving. Plate mixture at the bottom of the plate before plating pork chop.

Chipotle Beer Butter

1 COLD CAN WILSON IPA ROADHOUSE BREWING CO. BEER

3 ¼ oz unsalted butter softened

pinch of chopped canned chipotle peppers

1 t honey

couple fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

½ t fresh oregano

1 t peeled garlic, minced

dash lime juice