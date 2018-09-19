Record stretch of 90-degree days to end as cold front delivers chance of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A nine-day stretch of temperatures in the 90s -- a record for September -- will end Wednesday as a cold front moves through Denver and the Front Range.

High temperatures will be about 86 degrees with morning sunshine, then a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon continuing through the evening and into the Thursday morning commute.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms with highs ranging from 65 to 75 degrees.

Rain chances continue on Thursday morning, then drier air moves in with sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will drop to about 78 degrees.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry. It will be cooler on Friday at 75 degrees, then temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Another cold front arrives on Tuesday.

