Cheyenne Animal Shelter leader suspended after puppy pepper-sprayed, euthanized

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The president and CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has been suspended after he allegedly used pepper spray on a dog during a training exercise for employees.

The board says Bob Fecht will be suspended for 60 days without pay and will be required to provide an “acceptable plan of action to restore the trust of the Shelter community in his abilities,” The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports.

The suspension comes after an employee alleged that Fecht ordered to have a 8-month-old pit bull mix named Tanner pepper sprayed a day after biting an employee.

The puppy was euthanized the next day, according to records obtained by the Tribune-Eagle.

In a statement to KGWN, Fecht said his decision was “a personal and emotional reaction” and that he “regrets not having considered alternatives before acting.”

According to the report, more than 27,500 have signed a petition calling for everyone involved with the incident to be fired and charged with animal abuse.

Police are investigating the incident.