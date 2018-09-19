Caught on video: Rats rummaging through Arvada neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- In Arvada - it’s not out of the ordinary to share the streets with a wildcat or bulldog.

But what about rats. That's exactly what Swift Lewis saw near the corner of West 55th Avenue and Vance Street.

You have to see it to believe it or in Lewis’ case - you have to believe what you see.

The rats, caught on video, were near a dumpster that's not far from a string of businesses.

It was a rat tale that he needed to tell on social media.

And like the Pied Piper himself -- thousands of people are now following Lewis on Facebook after he posted his rat video.

Wanting to to take a Look ourselves - we spotted the same group of rats.

We weren’t the only ones. While we were there, the pest control man moved in.

Pest control had been called in before ... and after some time off from the case -- the experts returned for round two -- traps and all.