Broncos QB Case Keenum skips practice with sore knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Case Keenum missed practice on Wednesday with a sore knee.

The Broncos characterized the injury as minor and said he’ll return to practice Thursday.

Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship last season.

Although he’s thrown four interceptions to go with three touchdowns, Keenum has led the Broncos (2-0) to fourth-quarter comebacks against Seattle and Oakland.

Also missing practice is right tackle Jared Veldheer, who sustained a concussion Sunday in the Broncos’ 20-19 win over the Raiders.

The Broncos are at Baltimore (1-1) on Sunday.