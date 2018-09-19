Connecticut boy helps save school bus driver’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND, Conn. -- Sixth-grader Will Restall was in the right place at the right time.

While riding the bus to a middle school on Monday morning, Restall found himself in an emergency situation and stepped up to help.

“I received a phone call from William’s principal," Tara Restall, the boy's mother, told WTIC. "She wanted to let me know that there had been a medical emergency with the bus driver.”

"When we got to school, she parked and then fell over," Will Restall said. "So I grabbed the microphone and said that she had a medical emergency and she needed medical attention."

“He’s pretty young, he’s only in the sixth grade, and he’s only been on the bus for three weeks now. He knew what needed to be done and he did it," Tara Restall said.

"The principal actually called him a hero. He really is, he helped save his driver."