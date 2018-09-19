Beware of a new money scheme making rounds on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Social media can be a breeding ground for fraudsters. Beware of a new money scheme making the rounds on Facebook.

Michael tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he was beyond excited to open a Facebook message from a man who identified himself as Mark Smith saying he was on a list of users chosen to receive a grant for $150,000.

All Michael had to do was send $450 along with his driver's license number, mother's maiden name and Facebook password.

The profile pictures and charity names looked legitimate, but the International Monetary Fund has issued a statement warning that their organization is being used by scammers.

Susan Medina of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tells FOX31 to protect yourself, guard your personal information at all times. "All of these pieces of the puzzle come together to build a profile of you which enables the fraudster to steal everything from your accounts to your name."

Facebook, Twitter and other legitimate social media platforms will never ask for social security numbers or money in order for you to receive money.

For more information or if you feel you are the victim of a scam, you can file a report with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.