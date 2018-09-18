× Today marks Denver’s 9th straight 90° day

Our record streak of 90° days stands at 8. Today will make day 9. I’m forecasting 92 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with sunshine.

The Mountains can expect sunshine turning partly cloudy. Highs 65-80.

A cold front drops temps into the mid 80s on Wednesday and 70s by Thursday and Friday. We have a 20% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms on Wednesday.

In the Mountains, rain and thunderstorms are likely midday into afternoon.

Thursday stays in the 70s with a 20% chance of rain.

Friday could be similar.

Drier for Sunday and Sunday.

