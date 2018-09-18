‘Sesame Street’ writer reveals Bert and Ernie are a gay couple

LONDON — A longtime writer for the hit children’s show “Sesame Street” has confirmed the popular characters Bert and Ernie were a same-sex couple.

Mark Saltzman told Queerty the famous roommates were an inspiration from his own relationship with his life partner, film editor Arnold “Arnie” Glassman.

“I remember one time that a column from The San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked, ‘Are Bert & Ernie lovers?’ Saltzman said.

“And that, coming from a preschooler was fun. And that got passed around, and everyone had their chuckle and went back to it.

“And I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert and Ernie, they were. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them.

“The other thing was, more than one person referred to Arnie & I as ‘Bert and Ernie.’

Saltzman joined the writing team at “Sesame Street” in 1984 and said people would often refer to him and Glassman as Ernie and Bert and that he didn’t have any other way to “contextualize” the characters.

He said the dynamic between Bert and Ernie and their characteristics often resembled that of his own relationship.