'Serial squatter' sentenced to 6 years in prison

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman known as the “serial squatter” was sentenced to six years in prison for identity theft for fraudulently leasing properties, failing to pay rent and living in the homes until she was evicted.

Heather Schwab pleaded guilty in August in two cases in Adams County.

Prosecutors said she’s been committing a string of similar offenses since 1996 in Colorado and Texas.

Adams County Judge Byron Howell gave her the maximum sentence under the plea bargain, calling her conduct “appalling.”