RTD to vote on proposed major rate hikes for most rail, bus lines

DENVER -- The Regional Transportation District will consider a major rate hike for most of its train and bus lines on Tuesday night.

But it will also consider putting in place a new discount plan to help low-income riders.

Riders on the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport would feel the new rate hike the most. The ride is set to jump to $10.50, up from the current $9.

Local one-way fares would increase to $3. Regional fares would jump to $5.25.

RTD says the increases will help pay for low-income riders. They'll be able to qualify for a 40 percent discount if they're at 185 percent of the federal poverty level. That's basically a family of three making $40,000 a year.

RTD also wants to increase the discount offered to riders ages 6 to 19 years old and off a new three-hour pass.

The meeting and vote are at 5:30 p.m. at RTD headquarters at 16th and Blake streets in Denver.