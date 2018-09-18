Rockies’ Trevor Story to miss a few days after elbow injury, team says

DENVER — There was good news Tuesday about the elbow injury Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story suffered Monday. It doesn’t appear to be as serious as some first thought.

“We got pretty good [test] results this afternoon, just moments ago. There’s some inflammation and a little bit of soreness around the joint but the ligament seems to be fine.” -Bud Black with the latest on Trevor Story’s injury pic.twitter.com/krAzKguHxz — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 19, 2018

There were concerns about a serious injury to Story’s right elbow, but the Rockies said Tuesday night he would only miss a few days.

Story injured his elbow on a throw in the first inning on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He left the game in the middle of his at-bat in the fourth inning after feeling pain in his elbow.

Story is an important player to the Rockies’ postseason hopes as they fight for their first division title in franchise history.

The 25-year-old has had the best season of his career and has put himself in the National League MVP debate by hitting .288 with 33 home runs, 40 doubles, five triples and 102 RBI in 149 games in 2018.