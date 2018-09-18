Rain chances return Wednesday followed by cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been another hot and dry day across Colorado. Change is on the way with increasing rain chances on Wednesday and cooler temperatures by Thursday.

Wednesday's high temperature will reach the mid 80s in Denver with a 20 percent chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Storms will form in the mountains after noon on Wednesday and will move northeast onto the Front Range and plains. Lightning, hail, and gusty winds are all possible.

Temperatures will fall to the 70s on Thursday and Friday with a 20 percent chance of storms each day.

Drier weather and the 80s will return for the weekend and will last into the beginning of next week.

