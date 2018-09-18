Man sought for Broomfield smash-and-grabs, car theft and bomb scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are anxious to make an arrest after they say a suspect broke into businesses, stole two cars and prompted a bomb scare.

Officers in the northern Denver suburb issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) bulletin to police departments across the metro area on Tuesday for a white Dodge Stratus with Colorado plates KVQ-840. That car was stolen by the suspect, according to police.

Police believe one person is responsible for the Tuesday morning crime spree that included breaking into and stealing cash from a total of seven businesses scattered throughout Broomfield.

“The monetary value really is the damage to those businesses,” said Joleen Reefe with the Broomfield Police Department.

The trouble didn’t end at area strip malls. A quiet cul-de-sac near the intersection of Kohl Street and 11th Court received a rude awakening.

“We just heard a pounding on our door,” one resident said.

Neighbors say officers knocked on doors surrounding the cul-de-sac asking them for surveillance video. After the smash and grabs, police say the suspect dumped a stolen sedan in the residential neighborhood and quickly stole another.

“He left a Stratus and took a Stratus,” neighbor Mike Martinez said.

Martinez said the perpetrator rifled through his pickup truck and found ammo cans inside. The thief then dumped those cans in the middle of the street, Martinez said. The discovery of the ammo boxes on the street prompted Broomfield police to call in the Adams County bomb squad. Residents were told to shelter in place.

Neighbors say the scare started around 6 a.m. Tuesday and ended about four hours later.

Police don’t have a good description on the suspect. He was last seen driving a stolen white Dodge Stratus with Colorado plates KVQ-840.