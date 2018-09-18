× Johnstown police officer drowns at Horsetooth Reservoir, police department says

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Johnstown Police Department is mourning the death of one of its police officers. The police department said Yuri Thomas drowned Monday at Horsetooth Reservoir.

“It is with a heavy heart that we make the announcement that the Johnstown Police Department lost one of our officers in a tragic accident,” a post on the police department’s Facebook page said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Yuri Thomas and ask that anyone that wishes to show support please visit the Go Fund Me page that is set up to help his family in this difficult time.”

The Larimer County Sheriff’s said in a press release that a 32-year-old man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water at Horsetooth Reservoir on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded about 2:30 p.m. to a call that a man swimming near the South Bay beach went under the water and did not resurface.

Divers found him about an hour later and pulled him from the water about 45 feet from the shore.

He was flown to a hospital but did not survive, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s wife was on the beach when she lost sight of him. She immediately called 911 when he didn’t resurface.