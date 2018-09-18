Hickenlooper “crushed” Kasich hasn’t texted him as presidential ambitions intensify

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is going to announce a run for the presidency, it will not involve Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich.

"My future is squarely with the Democratic Party," Hickenlooper said at the state Capitol Tuesday.

If any further proof is needed, Hickenlooper said Kasich hadn't even called him following the news he was creating a PAC to further explore a possible presidential campaign. Kasich and Hickenlooper's bipartisan healthcare plan earlier this year created some speculation the two might launch a "unity ticket."

"Governor Kasich didn't even send me a text, I was crushed," Hickenlooper told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

VIDEO: Hickenlooper's latest comments regarding a possible presidential run following his newly formed "Giddy Up" PAC. He even says he was "crushed" @JohnKasich hasn't even texted him about it. Hickenlooper says his future is squarely with the Democratic Party. #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/n2kKb7JmQA — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 18, 2018

As far as the purpose of the "Giddy Up" PAC, Hickenlooper said, "It just means I am exploring it -- which I have been doing for the last several months anyway -- this allows me the ability and a certain amount of freedom -- I can gather more information, I can go around the country, I can support candidates in other states."

As for a timetable, sources tell FOX31 Hickenlooper may wait until after he leaves office in January to make a decision.

One negative for Hickenlooper? Well over a dozen candidates are considering a run on the Democratic side.

One positive for Hickenlooper? Some Republicans aren't afraid to say good things about him.

Republican Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said of a possible candidacy, "Look at Jimmy Carter, look at Bill Clinton they were relatively unknown governors when the process started and they both wound up presidents of the United States."