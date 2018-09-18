Extreme heat, drought having little impact on Western Slope wine grapes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALISADE, Colo. -- It's a busy week on Colorado's western slope. Farmers are busy plucking fruit from the vine. It's grape harvest season for Colorado's $50 million wine industry.

"You can look over here and see Mt. Garfield, you see the Book Cliffs, you see all of this nature around you and the grapes and the plants. This is just beautiful country," said Poppy Woody, owner of Cherokee Vineyard.

Every bunch of grapes on her vines is headed for a bottle of Colorado wine. And like every crop in our state - this year's harsh weather has posed some big challenges.

"Water is tight this year. We've been extremely dry," said Bruce Talbott of Talbott Farms.

Vines are showing some stress from the heat and drought, he said. But out here, they're actually lucky. Over at Red Fox Cellars, they tell us grapes can thrive in these, hot, dry, windy conditions.

"Grapes don't use a ton of water. And you know, they call it the million dollar wind. We have a very unique growing region here. Every morning wind blows out of De Beque Canyon and warms the valley down here," said Scott Hamilton, owner of Red Fox Cellars.

This year's drought hasn't even slightly deterred wine lovers from descending on Mesa County, eager to sample the fruits of Colorado's 150-plus wineries. In fact, just this past weekend, nearly 7000 people from 45 states and six different countries came to the Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade.

"We've come leaps and bounds in the last 10 years, we have a lot of wine makers that are new to the industry and are trying new things and getting innovative - we're canning wine," said Cassidee Shull, executive director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, or CAVE.

Hard to bottle up just how excited they are about wine in Palisade, where Colorado's wine industry is thriving, winning awards, and weathering the extreme weather.

And on the western slope, they'll drink to that.