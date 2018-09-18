× Company behind The North Face chooses building near Union Station for new headquarters

DENVER — The company behind outdoor brands including The North Face, JanSport and Smartwool, selected a building near Union Station for its new global headquarters on Tuesday.

Fortune 250 company VF Corporation announced in August that they planned to relocate their headquarters to Denver after receiving $27 million in job growth incentive tax credits.

The company will operate at 1551 Wewatta Street and occupy the entire 285,000 square foot building.

“We are excited that Denver’s vibrant Lower Downtown district will serve as the new home for VF and five of our Outdoor brands,” CEO Steve Rendle said in a statement.

“Our extensive search process led us to review multiple options across the Metro Denver area, and the combination of LoDo and the building at 1551 Wewatta came together to meet all of our criteria. It’s the ideal setting for us to create a dynamic, collaborative working environment where our business, brands and employees can thrive.”

The company will move to Denver in the spring. Several of its outdoor brands, including The North Face, JanSport, Smartwool, Eagle Creek and Altra will also move to Denver.

VF employs nearly 70,000 people worldwide and has operations in more than 170 countries. It also includes brands Vans, Timberland, Dickies and other work-wear brands that will not relocate to Denver.

They anticipate 800 jobs in Denver over the next eight years.

It had global revenues of $11.8 billion in 2017.