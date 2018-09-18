Aurora police investigate bullet fired at family’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Residents say this is a quiet and peaceful place to live, but lately for some, it’s sounding more like a target range.

Sara and James Daniels love their home in the Parkborough neighborhood, they’ve been here four years. “Everybody’s really kind, pretty close knit, it’s normally extremely safe,” said Sara Daniels.

Normally is the operative word. Lately, say the Daniels, their neighborhood sounds more like an outdoor target range. "They are definitely gunshots."

Sara Daniels learned to shoot firearms as a kid in Texas. “Four to five pops a time, really late like two or 3 o’clock in the morning would wake us up out of our sleep. The last time we heard that is when we were camping with the kids in the backyard,” she said.

Late Sunday night a new, and more dangerous level of gun play took place. Somebody fired, what Aurora Police believe, is a hand gun round at this house. It almost penetrated the occupied master bedroom. It was stuck in the drywall.

Responses were many after Daniels posted what happened on the "Nextdoor" neighborhood app. Unfortunately there were no leads. "All it has to do is go through the drywall and somebody is dead."

That's why for now, there will be no backyard camping for the Daniels.