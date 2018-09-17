Vance Joseph says it ‘doesn’t matter’ if Phillip Lindsay isn’t starting for the Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver-native Phillip Lindsay, the Broncos’ backup running back, made NFL history Sunday by gaining 107 yards rushing in the 20-19 victory over the Raiders.

But that doesn’t mean he’s going be named the starter.

Lindsay became the league’s first undrafted rookie with over 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two games. He had 71 yards rushing plus 31 yards receiving in the Broncos’ week 1 victory over Seattle.

Lindsay’s impressive performance thus far has many calling for him to be named the starter, but Broncos coach Vance Joseph said on Monday that he has no plans to change the depth chart.

“No, because it doesn’t matter,” Joseph said when asked if he’s considering naming Lindsay the starter. “Our deal with that room is more of gameplan. It’s what they do best. It’s more of who has the hot hand that day.”

“We don’t have to make a depth chart change to get him more carries or to give [RB] Royce [Freeman] more carries or to give ‘Book’ (RB Devontae Booker) more opportunities,” Joseph added. “It’s really what we do.”

Joseph added that having three running backs who are all different is “really tough on defenses.”

“He can be the three and still get 10 touches or 12 or 14. Book can be the two and still get seven or eight. It doesn’t matter who’s the starter,” Joseph said.

Following the come back victory on Sunday, Lindsay said that he is there to be a “spark player” – which is exactly what he did with a long 53-yard run at a point where the Broncos offense was lacking energy.

“I am here to be our spark player. I am here to make sure that I get my teammates going, whether it is on a punt, if it is on a kickoff or kickoff return, anything,” Lindsay said. “I am going to do what I have to get our team moving.”

As far as making history goes, Lindsay says he’s “just playing football” and he’s already looking forward to Sunday’s game in Baltimore.