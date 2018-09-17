U.S. Postal Service honors first responders on new Forever stamp

The Honoring First Responders Forever stamp (Photo: United States Postal Service)

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new commemorative stamp from the U.S. Postal Service honors first responders across the country.

The  Honoring First Responders Forever stamp recognizes the bravery, skill and dedication of firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel.

The stamp depicts a firefighter, paramedic and police officer in red, white and blue. All three figures appear to be rushing to an emergency.

“Our nation’s first responders rush into life-threatening situations for the benefit of others,” said Guy Cottrell, the Postal Inspection Service’s Chief Postal Inspector and dedicating official. “The Postal Service is pleased to honor their skill, dedication and unfailing bravery with this stamp.”

Customers may purchase the stamps online, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724) or in person at post office locations.

