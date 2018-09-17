Suspect arrested in connection to shooting that left 3 critically injured in LoDo

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested after three people were critically injured in a shooting near 15th and Market streets in Lower Downtown Denver early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Armando Durete, 35, was arrested on Sunday in connection to the shooting that happened around 2:25 a.m. Two men and one woman were taken to a hospital.

Police said that Durete is being held for investigation of attempted first degree murder with extreme indifference and first degree assault.

Police did not provide a mug shot because of “pending witness interviews.”

Witnesses told FOX31 and Channel 2 that they heard dozens of shots early Sunday morning.

“All of a sudden, we heard probably 30 shots or so break out,” says Pierce McKenna, the bar manager at Oskar Blues, which is less than a block away from where the shooting happened.

“We looked down Market Street and saw everybody running and screaming.

“We walked toward 16th just to see if we could help somebody, and as soon as we got here we saw a woman who was shot through her stomach, and she was just kind of walking toward this parking lot with her boyfriend holding her.”

Within minutes, he said officers had the area covered.

“It was just kind of mayhem, honestly, people running and screaming,” McKenna said. “I’ve lived in Denver for 3 1/2 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.