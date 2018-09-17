Cleanup begins as 3-day Grandoozy festival wraps up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The three-day Grandoozy music festival wrapped up Sunday night after drawing thousands to Denver's Overland Park Golf Course.

The event drew tens of thousands of people for acts by Kendrick Lamar and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Four stages were built at the public golf course and most of the concertgoers said they enjoyed the setup.

The biggest concern was transportation as there was no on-site parking. That meant people had to be dropped off in long lines or walk in through the surrounding neighborhoods, creating issues for residents.

"In some cases, coming onto our properties and urinating and some vomiting and that kind of thing," resident Helene Orr said. "So that's a little disconcerting, to say the least."

But one resident who was against the festival changed his mind after the event.

"Even after the concert was over, there wasn't any mayhem, there wasn't any problems of any kind," John DeVine said. "A little traffic that could probably be cleaned up, but your first time, you're not going to be perfect, so I was kind of impressed."