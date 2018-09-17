Sen. Cory Gardner says Brett Kavanaugh, accuser should be interviewed by committee

DENVER — Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner has called for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and the woman accusing him of a decades-old sexual assault to be interviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Several members of Congress have called for Thursday’s vote by the judiciary committee to be postponed until they have time to review recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

A woman has come forward to say Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they were in high school. Republicans and Democrats have called for more time to review the claims made by the woman, Christine Blasey Ford — allegations that Kavanaugh denies.

“Dr. Ford’s voice deserves to be heard,” a spokesperson for Gardner’s office said on Monday. “Sen. Gardner believes that the Senate Judiciary Committee needs to interview Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh without delay to gather as many facts as possible.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet previously said he would vote no on Kavanaugh and has now called for a full investigation into the allegations.